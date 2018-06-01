Freeways to be toll-free at night during Dragon Boat Festival

National freeways across Taiwan will be toll-free from midnight to 5 a.m. during the three-day holiday from June 16-18 when the annual Dragon Boat Festival will be celebrated, the Freeway Bureau said Friday.

The measure will be adopted to cope with expected heavy traffic on freeways during the upcoming holiday, when people will travel to their hometowns or to tourist destinations, the bureau said.

Cho Ming-chun (卓明君), a bureau division chief, said the heaviest traffic is expected on southbound lanes on the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, while northbound traffic is expected to be heaviest on the second and last days of the holiday.

From June 16-18, while all national freeways will be toll free during nighttime hours, daytime fees will be calculated based on a flat rate, meaning there will be no toll fee discounts except for a 20 percent discount on the section between the Hsinchu Interchange and the Yenchao Interchange on National Freeway No. 3, Cho noted.

Meanwhile, National Freeway No. 5 between Taipei and Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan, which often sees traffic congestion during holidays, will be subject to high occupancy vehicle restriction.

The restriction will apply to southbound entrances on the section between the Nangang Interchange and Pinglin from 7 a.m-noon on June 16 and June 17, and then to northbound entrances on the section between Su'ao and Toucheng from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on June 17 and June 18, according to the bureau.