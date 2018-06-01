New United Explorer Card: Cardmembers Are Now Rewarded In the Air and on the Ground

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., and United Airlines today introduced the new United SM Explorer Card. The card will now offer an expanded 2 miles per $1 on hotel stays and restaurant purchases in addition to 2 miles per $1 on purchases with United, valuable travel credits and in-flight benefits and discounts. Additionally, to celebrate the enhanced benefits, this summer Chase and United be giving away up to 20 million miles to select United travelers.

United Explorer Card (Photo: Business Wire)

New Benefits:

2 miles per $1 spent on hotel stays 2 miles per $1 spent on restaurants purchases Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA Pre-Check statement credit 25 percent back on United in-flight purchases when using the card (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)

Existing Benefits:

2 miles per $1 spent with United Airlines 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases Free checked bag when you pay with the card (for primary and one other person) Priority boarding 2 United Club SM passes per year Miles don’t expire as long as you have the card No blackout dates Last seat availability No foreign transaction fees Inside Access from Chase program offers more than 30 unique event experiences per year in entertainment, food, sports and fashion All for $0 intro annual fee for the first year, and $95 annually every year after

In addition to the enhanced card benefits, for a limited time new United Explorer Cardmembers can earn 40,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Plus, a $100 statement credit after the first purchase is made on the card and a zero introductory annual fee for the first year, and $95 thereafter.

“We’re excited to introduce an upgraded United Explorer Card and celebrate our customers all summer long. We listened to customer feedback and worked with Chase to provide enhanced rewards that deliver on what our customers value most,” said Luc Bondar, United's Vice President of Loyalty, “By offering additional benefits such as up to $100 Global Entry or TSA Pre-Check statement credit, and 25 percent back on United in-flight purchases, the new United Explorer Card rewards customers for their everyday purchases and throughout their travel journey.”

“We know travel extends far beyond the airport, so we are providing opportunities for cardmembers to enjoy more value and earn more rewards before, during and after their travel experiences,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. “No matter if you are taking a flight, trying a new restaurant or booking a hotel, with the new United Explorer card we are rewarding you for your travel and providing benefits and perks along the way.”

A Rewarded Summer

To reinforce the increased value cardmembers will receive with the new United Explorer Card, this summer United and Chase will introduce the new Rewarded marketing campaign featuring award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Tracee will showcase how cardmembers will be rewarded at every point in their travel experience.

Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to feel rewarded all summer long with activities including:

Rewarded Flights: In select gate areas at three surprise locations within United hubs, customers will be greeted with fanfare and a sweepstakes giving away prizes such as hotel stays or restaurant vouchers and inflight perks. The ultimate surprise will be on three “rewarded” flights where customers can win a portion of up to 20 million United MileagePlus miles. No purchase necessary, see the Official Rules for the sweepstakes here: Rewarded.ChaseOnlineSweepstakes.com Twice in a Lifetime Rewarded: Starting later this month, PopSugar.com will be hosting a promotion for United cardmembers and MileagePlus members. Stay tuned for more information. United Explorer Card Food Truck: Together with Visa, the United Explorer Card food truck will roam New York City throughout July, rewarding consumers with a sampling of treats from some of the popular restaurants at the airline’s New York area hub at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The refreshed United Explorer Card is part of a credit card program that also includes the United SM TravelBank, United MileagePlus ® Explorer Business and United MileagePlus ® Club Cards. For more information about the new United Explorer Card, please visit www.theexplorercard.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance TM, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL."

