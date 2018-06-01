Overwatch League™ Grand Finals Sells Out Barclays Center

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Tickets to the first-ever Overwatch League Grand Finals have sold out. The competition to determine the champions of the world’s first major global, city-based esports league will be held over July 27–28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. More than 20,000 tickets were snapped up following the public on-sale date on Friday, May 18, marking the largest esports event ever slated at Barclays Center.

“We knew the Overwatch League had amazing, enthusiastic fans, but this is something else,” said Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer. “We’re incredibly excited to play to a packed house at one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment arenas. With the help of our broadcast team, our partners, and Barclays Center, we’re going to put on a first-class show for everyone in attendance, and for the millions more who will be watching online.”

“We are thrilled with the momentum behind the Overwatch League Grand Finals,” said Keith Sheldon, EVP of Programming, BSE Global. “Our goal at Barclays Center is to be the destination for major esports events. That vision is taking shape as a result of a great partnership with the talented team behind the Overwatch League.”

The Grand Finals is the culmination of the Overwatch League’s inaugural season, which kicked off with the first regular-season matchup on January 10. Play has continued over four thrilling stages since then, each capped by a Stage Finals. The Stage 4 Finals are scheduled for June 17, and will be followed by the Overwatch League Playoffs, from July 11–21, at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, in Burbank, California. Tickets to all remaining regular-season matches and playoffs are now available from AXS.com. During the playoffs, six teams will battle to punch their ticket to Brooklyn and Barclays Center. The two teams that reach the Grand Finals will compete for a share of the USD $1.4 million prize pool, the Overwatch League trophy, and to capture history as the league’s inaugural champions.

The Overwatch League Grand Finals will be streamed live from Barclays Center on Twitch, OverwatchLeague.com and the Overwatch League app, and on MLG.com.

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard—Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard’s stable of twenty-one #1 games, [1] Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

About BSE Global

BSE Global, formerly Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, develops and operates state-of-the-art venues and manages premier sports franchises, delivering dynamic content and experiences for audiences. BSE oversees programming, marketing, sales, and operations for Barclays Center; NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum; LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre; and Webster Hall. BSE manages and controls the Brooklyn Nets and its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, as well as the business operations of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Barclays Center, which opened on September 28, 2012, offers 17,732 seats for basketball, 15,795 for hockey, and up to 19,000 seats for concerts, and has 101 luxury suites, four bars/lounges, four clubs, and Parm Italian Restaurant & 40/40 CLUB by Tanduay Rum.

NYCB LIVE reopened on April 5, 2017, after undergoing an extensive renovation. The venue offers 14,500 seats for basketball, MMA and boxing; 13,900 for hockey; up to 15,000 for concerts; and 4,500 seats for its theater configuration.

With a focus on emerging businesses, BSE identifies and creates alliances, strategic partnerships and other business opportunities to ensure the success of its assets.

© 2018 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

