Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;SSW;8;80%;83%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;85;Sunny and hot;108;85;NNW;5;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;83;64;Mostly cloudy;83;65;W;9;48%;35%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;71;63;A t-storm around;72;63;W;7;81%;76%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;73;57;Couple of t-storms;68;57;WNW;8;84%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;68;51;SE;6;52%;15%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;107;72;Clouding up, cooler;88;67;N;9;36%;44%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;78;59;A shower in the p.m.;72;41;WNW;18;51%;82%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with a shower;62;51;Cloudy and cool;60;45;S;11;76%;18%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;N;12;31%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;50;Cloudy with showers;61;57;ENE;15;68%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;Sunny and very warm;105;79;N;7;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSW;5;68%;47%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;89;71;Showers and t-storms;86;71;W;6;74%;84%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;WSW;5;71%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;74;64;ESE;7;70%;35%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very hot;97;70;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SE;9;24%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;90;64;A t-storm in spots;86;64;W;5;56%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;87;66;Thunderstorms;75;64;WNW;9;84%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;50;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;SE;6;73%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;77;51;Sun and clouds, nice;79;51;ESE;5;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;85;64;Showers and t-storms;82;63;WNW;10;65%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;68;56;Couple of t-storms;69;55;NW;7;77%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;88;59;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;6;39%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;87;62;A t-storm in spots;84;67;WNW;6;61%;74%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little a.m. rain;53;42;Partly sunny;54;41;S;8;63%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;62;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;N;5;35%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;Mostly sunny;83;66;WSW;7;56%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;92;70;Nice with some sun;90;71;NNW;8;34%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;53;Afternoon showers;60;52;W;19;68%;98%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;82;68;SE;4;54%;37%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;A t-storm or two;100;86;WSW;6;64%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Cooler but pleasant;68;56;Clouds and sun;69;61;NE;8;70%;64%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;A couple of t-storms;83;76;WSW;9;85%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;N;5;55%;66%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;79;70;SW;6;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;98;78;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;NNE;9;53%;42%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with rain;84;74;A shower or two;86;72;S;10;78%;61%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, hot;106;86;A p.m. t-storm;108;86;ESE;9;44%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;Sunny, not as warm;78;52;ESE;8;26%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;7;67%;73%;11

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;91;74;Sun and clouds;88;72;SE;6;65%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thunderstorm;69;53;A thunderstorm;69;50;S;8;76%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;Warm with some sun;92;68;NNE;7;29%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Periods of sun, nice;72;60;WSW;9;63%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;89;79;A couple of t-storms;90;78;ESE;6;76%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;77;49;E;6;37%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;ENE;6;67%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;NW;11;48%;9%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;Heavy p.m. showers;88;76;WSW;4;91%;95%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;10;70%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;86;74;Partly sunny;85;75;ENE;13;59%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;WSW;6;60%;85%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;108;80;Hazy and very hot;110;82;NNW;10;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;77;65;Clouds and sun, nice;76;61;ENE;11;66%;25%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;91;76;Some sun, a shower;90;76;E;7;67%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;103;79;Sunny and very warm;99;81;N;9;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NW;5;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;61;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;NW;6;15%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;96;83;Hazy sunshine;95;84;WSW;10;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;81;65;Thunderstorms;79;65;SSE;5;78%;96%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;105;81;Sunny;107;81;NNW;8;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, not as warm;73;47;Clouds and sun;79;59;S;8;28%;25%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;E;12;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;73;Mostly cloudy;87;72;WNW;7;68%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;80;A thunderstorm;92;80;SSW;8;73%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;75;An afternoon shower;91;72;NE;3;74%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;61;30;Spotty showers;54;32;ESE;7;51%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;SW;6;78%;81%;2

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Mostly sunny;67;61;S;5;77%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;67;57;A t-storm in spots;69;57;NW;12;71%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;WSW;8;65%;14%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;75;58;Sunshine;79;60;SSW;6;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;72;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;S;6;70%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;76;57;Showers and t-storms;72;57;E;4;66%;84%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;83;Cloudy with a shower;87;82;WSW;15;76%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;Some sun, pleasant;88;76;ENE;5;73%;39%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSE;7;57%;70%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;58;41;Partly sunny;59;42;S;4;74%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;86;54;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;NNE;7;31%;7%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower or t-storm;86;75;SSW;8;66%;60%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;72;45;Periods of sun, warm;78;54;SW;7;35%;32%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;85;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;SSW;14;65%;22%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;54;49;A touch of rain;55;47;S;10;62%;82%;3

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;84;60;Mostly sunny;76;52;NE;9;41%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds may break;59;46;Partly sunny, warmer;74;56;W;13;37%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;93;86;Humid with sunshine;93;86;W;8;67%;28%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;75;57;A t-shower in spots;75;59;NNW;7;71%;76%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;82;68;Showers and t-storms;80;60;ESE;9;78%;83%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;More clouds than sun;80;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;WNW;7;59%;66%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and warmer;73;55;High clouds, breezy;76;58;SSE;16;47%;25%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;79;57;Nice with sunshine;80;61;WSW;6;51%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warm with sunshine;84;57;Periods of sun, warm;85;57;SSE;5;40%;27%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;81;56;Sunshine, less humid;78;50;ENE;11;44%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;87;79;A shower or two;87;80;E;13;72%;60%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;77;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NW;7;85%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;8;82%;66%;7

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;71;56;Sun and some clouds;77;58;ENE;5;63%;7%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;45;Mostly sunny;66;46;ESE;6;55%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSW;5;82%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;72;Mainly cloudy;88;72;SE;17;77%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;4;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Thunderstorms;77;61;WNW;8;68%;84%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;89;52;Mostly sunny;84;51;WSW;6;46%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;53;Afternoon rain;69;54;SSW;7;69%;79%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;72;56;Clearing;70;55;N;9;61%;6%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;74;A shower or two;86;76;ESE;8;71%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds breaking;50;39;A little p.m. rain;50;43;WSW;9;80%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and nice;75;57;Sunny and warm;78;58;NW;5;44%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;86;70;WSW;6;53%;13%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;84;Warm with sunshine;109;91;S;10;13%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;59;Partly sunny;84;60;NNW;5;55%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;Mostly sunny;70;55;W;10;60%;23%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;WSW;8;62%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;Couple of t-storms;77;63;E;6;80%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;77;Some sun, a shower;87;77;SE;9;69%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;ESE;5;100%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;83;58;Downpours;80;59;NNW;7;59%;80%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;59;36;Plenty of sun;61;36;WSW;3;38%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;86;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ESE;6;74%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, cool;66;54;A shower or t-storm;69;53;NNW;8;72%;56%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;52;Nice with some sun;72;52;N;5;57%;29%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Mostly sunny;86;60;W;6;43%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;81;66;Sun and some clouds;81;68;ESE;8;51%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;NE;6;72%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;84;55;Some sun, a t-storm;82;57;SSE;7;48%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;88;77;E;10;68%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;Clouds and sun, warm;82;56;SSW;5;40%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Brief showers, windy;62;55;Becoming cloudy;62;58;SSW;25;62%;76%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;80;73;Cloudy;86;76;E;11;67%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Nice with sunshine;70;52;Partly sunny;72;55;W;10;55%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;95;62;ESE;10;26%;57%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;76;59;Showers and t-storms;69;55;ESE;10;71%;88%;9

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;93;69;Increasing clouds;89;65;NW;9;23%;55%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;N;9;49%;46%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm or two;91;67;A shower or t-storm;90;65;ENE;4;52%;80%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;77;64;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;8;56%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;77;56;Partly sunny;70;56;NE;8;66%;12%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;83;69;Mostly sunny;87;73;E;14;46%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Increasing clouds;90;68;SE;9;40%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hot with some sun;90;46;Showers around;50;41;NW;16;61%;87%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Mostly cloudy;69;52;N;5;55%;26%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;82;66;A shower or t-storm;83;64;WNW;10;52%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;75;NW;4;59%;79%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and delightful;75;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;55;W;6;50%;45%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;Showers and t-storms;82;63;WNW;5;59%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;52;47;Mostly sunny;57;50;ESE;9;82%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;90;75;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SSW;7;78%;69%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;79;55;A t-storm in spots;74;54;NE;3;53%;77%;10

