Rockland Trust Names CLN&DRTY “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest Winner

“It was hard to choose one winner from the field of very impressive finalists in our Small Business, Big Dreams contest, but CLN&DRTY best represented the qualities we were looking for,” said Jennifer Marino, Rockland Trust’s Chief Marketing and Customer Officer. “First they delighted us with their passion for serving the community and their commitment to the highest quality, and then they wowed us with their vision for how the contest grant would take their business to the next level.” She added, “We truly appreciate the wonderful response to our contest and all the hard work of the businesses who participated in the competition.”

CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare was born from founder Paula Hoss’s search to find natural skincare products for herself and her two young children that were nontoxic, all-natural, and effective. A self-professed DIYer around the house, she experimented with various recipes, beginning with facial oils. The result was so popular with family and friends that Paula decided to turn her passion into a business. In 2016 she launched CLN&DRTY which today offers more than 80 products available online, at pop-up shops and through wholesalers. Click here to view CLN&DRTY’s contest video.

“We are so excited to have been chosen for this award, and are incredibly grateful to Rockland Trust for this opportunity to grow our business,” said Paula Hoss, founder of CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare. “The prize money will work as an investment in the business and will go directly towards expanding all the things that have made CLN&DRTY a success so far: our talented team, our fiercely loyal customer base, and our luxurious, effective and cruelty-free products.”

About the Small Business, Big Dreams contest

Beginning March 19 through May 1, small businesses throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island were invited to enter the contest and qualify to win the grand prize of $10,000, or one of the two runners up prizes of $1,000. To be eligible, businesses had to submit a video explaining how they would use the prize money to grow their business. More than 140 small businesses entered the competition and nearly 90 submitted videos. For the complete Official Rules and detailed entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, please click here.

Three finalists were chosen by popular vote on Rockland Trust’s YouTube page. The general public was invited to view the videos and vote for their favorite business by May 14. The top three winners competed for the grand prize by presenting their business plans on May 22 before a panel of judges that included Kristin Broadley, founder of Centerville Pies, Joshua Delman, President and CEO of Centerline Communications, Jennifer Marino, Rockland Trust Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, and Rockland Trust CEO Christopher Oddleifson.

Please visit https://www.rocklandtrust.com/smallbusiness for more information.

About CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare

CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare, a Kingston, Massachusetts based skincare brand, is transforming the skin of thousands of people by making no compromises to produce cruelty-free, natural, and luxurious skin care products that simply work. CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare was founded in 2016 by Paula Hoss, a mother, entrepreneur, and mental health and substance use disorder advocate; the company has since grown to a team of five. CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare has over 80 natural products, which are sold online at CLNandDRTY.com and on Etsy, and in stores around Massachusetts and nationally. In addition to skilled leadership and award-winning products, CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare's success has been driven by Founder Paula Hoss's inspiring message and story, which she shares with her followers on Instagram and Facebook.

About Rockland Trust

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) has approximately $8.1 billion in assets and is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2017 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the ninth consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.

