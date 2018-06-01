BRIC INVEST Offers Aimedis – AIM ICO: Leveraging Blockchain and AI for a Sound eHealth Investment

AMSTERDAM & PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Dutch eHealth-provider Aimedis, creator of a blockchain and AI-based platform that allows patients and institutions to safely store and share health information, such as diagnoses, x-rays, blood screens etc., as well as it enables them to perform video consultations, or to get prescriptions for drugs online, now offers AIM, the cryptocurrency to be used for all kinds of services within its platform, to the public.

By offering 300 million tokens with a nominal value of 0,12 US dollars per token, the doctor-led company strives to raise 36 million USD to finance further development of the platform and the international market roll-out, explains CEO Dr. Michael J. Kaldasch: “Following up on the successful market launch in Germany, we are currently talking to various health institutions globally, especially in the health boom-nations of the far east. The AIM-ICO will provide the funds we need to finance further development of the platform and its functionalities that are planned for the next quarters and to set up international teams as well.”

The leading benchmark portal for ICOs, www.icobench.com, rates the Initial Market Offering with 4.6 out of 5 possible points, making the AIM-ICO the currently one of the best-rated eHealth ICOs on the portal. Above all two arguments lead to this TOP-rating: First, that the system is already live and is used by larger hospital corporations in Germany, and secondly, that behind the Aimedis ICO stands an Advisory Board of internationally renowned health “celebrities” that contribute to the success of the platform.

On paymentweek.com, author Steven Anderson positively reviews the AIM ICO and concludes that “with plenty of investors chasing ‘the next bitcoin’ AIM might well have a substantial run-up.”

Until June 26, AIM can be purchased from the Czech investment house BRIC INVEST with a 30% presale bonus PLUS a 5% welcome premium. COO Miroslav Soukup states: “With our 5% welcome premium we are the only place where you will get 11,25 AIM per USD invested!”

