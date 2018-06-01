Payspan Names Kernie Brashier Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Payspan, a leading provider of healthcare payment automation solutions, announced today that it has named Kernie Brashier as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Brashier brings more than 25 years of global technology leadership experience, with a diverse background in cloud-based healthcare, financial, trading and utility settings. He will lead all aspects of Payspan’s technology vision while focusing on advancing the overall direction of Payspan’s core platforms.

As a senior executive, Brashier has led multiple companies through high-growth situations and has achieved success in optimizing organizations. Most recently, Brashier was Chief Operating Officer for CaptureRX, a leading provider of 340B pharmacy transactions, where he led Technology, Operations, Engineering, Product Management and Customer Obsession. Under his leadership, CaptureRX forged networks, advanced products and drove 340B adoptions that resulted in more than 400 million transactions annually.

Previously, Brashier served as Chief Technology Officer for Navicure, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions, where he was responsible for the delivery of the company’s cloud-based RCM platform. While there, he drove pragmatic product development, creating a backlog of $15+ million in new market growth while re-engineering a 700TB legacy system supporting 6 million web hits per day. Under his technical leadership, Navicure received “Best in KLAS” distinctions for 2010 and 2012.

Brashier also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ista North America, a world leader in metering and billing, where he drove revenue from $60 million to $78 million within 18 months. Additionally, he has led international teams on 20+ multi-terabyte SAAS/Mobile/PAAS enterprise applications, leveraging dispersed resources and proven methodologies (Agile) while generating $100 million in new revenue.

“I am excited to leverage my expertise in IT, development, QA functional areas, financial transaction processing and healthcare IT to help Payspan drive performance excellence and optimize Payspan’s true value to our customers,” Brashier says. “Payspan’s e-payment solutions have great potential to help payers and providers drive consumer engagement, quality care and revenue growth.”

About Payspan

Payspan is the nation’s leading provider of healthcare reimbursement and payment automation services, leveraging one of the largest healthcare networks in the United States to drive value-based care reimbursement, improve the patient experience and reduce costs for health plans and providers. Payspan connects more than 750 health plans, 1.3 million provider payees and 1 million consumers to facilitate alternative payment and reimbursement solutions and the exchange of meaningful healthcare information.

