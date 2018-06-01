KARL STORZ Awarded Video Laryngoscope Contract by Vizient

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in endoscopy solutions and related technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year multi-source contract for its Video Laryngoscopes by Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The effective date of the agreement was April 1, 2018.

The contract awarded by Vizient, Inc. covers an array of KARL STORZ Video Laryngoscopy products for conventional and difficult tracheal intubations of pediatric to adult patients treated in the hospital, as well as in emergency department and pre-hospital settings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The KARL STORZ Video Laryngoscopy products covered by the contract will offer Vizient members enhanced pricing on a comprehensive array of the latest technology solutions for conventional and difficult tracheal intubations of pediatric to adult patients, treated in pre-hospital and emergency department settings.

Among the KARL STORZ products covered by the new contract are C-MAC ® Video Laryngoscope Blades. These reusable blades are available in styles and sizes for performing neonate, obese and anterior airway intubation procedures. Multiple video laryngoscope options for both routine and difficult airways offer clinicians a choice of airway tools for a wide variety of patients, clinical settings and teaching purposes. Another highlight is the C-MAC ® S Single-Use Video Laryngoscope, which is paired with the C-MAC ® S IMAGER for emergency and pre-hospital settings to provide exceptional image quality while requiring no reprocessing.

The C-MAC ® POCKET MONITOR is a highly portable device designed to meet the rigorous demands of the pre-hospital setting. Its 3.5-in LCD monitor fits directly on all reusable and single-use C-MAC ® Video Laryngoscope blades and functions efficiently even in direct sunlight. The POCKET MONITOR records images and video on its internal memory, and allows data to only be extracted via a proprietary data cable. The ergonomic screen can be moved in several directions and folded away for transportation, making it highly portable.

“Although direct laryngoscopy remains the current standard of care, substantial evidence now suggests that use of video laryngoscopy can promote improved outcomes. The ability to properly visualize the vocal cords during laryngoscopy is one of the most vital factors in ensuring successful tracheal intubation,” says Michael Lyman, Director of Sales and Marketing, Airway Management, Anesthesiology & Emergency Medicine, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. “As such, we offer a full range of tracheal intubation solutions to help make certain that clinicians are prepared to meet all the unique needs of patients and any complications that may arise. Moreover, our goal is to help providers achieve the triple aim objectives of value-based healthcare by helping them meet quality objectives and secure improved outcomes for patients while helping to reduce the per capita cost of healthcare delivery.”

Vizient serves a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader for more than 70 years in reusable endoscope technology, encompassing all endoscopic specialties. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the company’s Web site at www.karlstorz.com.

