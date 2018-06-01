  1. Home
  2. Environment

Massive fire at chemical factory in Central Taiwan

Fire contained by 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines in 8 hours

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/01 18:11

Fire at chemical factory in Shengang Township, Changhua County

Fire crews attend fire at chemical factory in Shengang Township, Changhua County (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Late Thursday evening a fierce fire erupted at a 500 ping (1650m²) factory at Chuan-hsing Industrial Zone (全興工業區) in Shengang Township, Changhua County. The fire took eight hours to contain and no-one was injured.

The fire was quickly out of control due to the flammable nature of the chemical factory and the plastics inside. The heat from the burning plastics made fighting the fire difficult, as the blaze was too hot to get close to.

The fire was contained by 7.00 a.m. Friday by 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines.

FTV reports that Lin Meng-hung, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of Changhua County said that the blaze was not reported within one hour and the company will be fined according to Article 32 of the "Air Pollution Law".
factory fire
Changhua County
chemical factory

RELATED ARTICLES

Thai worker deaths in Taoyuan fire classed as occupation-related
2018/05/10 19:40
Sixth firefighter dies in hospital, one week after factory fire in northern Taiwan
2018/05/07 10:27
Dead fish found near factory inferno in northern Taiwan
2018/04/30 18:08
Taiwan's President and Premier offer condolences over Taoyuan fire
2018/04/29 13:12
Five firefighters and two migrant workers die in factory fire in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan
2018/04/29 10:12