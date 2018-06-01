Massive fire at chemical factory in Central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Late Thursday evening a fierce fire erupted at a 500 ping (1650m²) factory at Chuan-hsing Industrial Zone (全興工業區) in Shengang Township, Changhua County. The fire took eight hours to contain and no-one was injured.

The fire was quickly out of control due to the flammable nature of the chemical factory and the plastics inside. The heat from the burning plastics made fighting the fire difficult, as the blaze was too hot to get close to.

The fire was contained by 7.00 a.m. Friday by 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines.

FTV reports that Lin Meng-hung, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of Changhua County said that the blaze was not reported within one hour and the company will be fined according to Article 32 of the "Air Pollution Law".