Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy loses no-confidence vote

Spanish lawmakers on Friday voted to oust Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, paving the way for the leader of the center-left Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, to take his job.

The no-confidence vote came as Rajoy's conservative People's Party (PP) is enmired in a funding scandal that last week saw 29 people linked to the party, including elected officials, receive heavy sentences while the party itself was fined for operating hidden accounts.

The vote

The motion was passed with 180 votes in favor, 169 against and 1 abstention

'An

honor

'

Ahead of the vote, Rajoy told the parliament that it had "been an honor to leave Spain better than I found it. Thank you to all Spaniards and good luck."

He already conceded defeat and congratulated Sanchez as the next prime minister.

Success at a cost:

Historic vote:

What happens next?

Although Rajoy is largely considered to have helped bring Spain out of its recession crisis since he took power in 2011, critics say that the austerity measures he imposed exacerbated inequalities and that he failed to curb the country's high unemployment. His party has also faced continued allegations of corruption over the past years, culminating in the recent scandal.Rajoy's defeat marks the first time a Spanish premier has lost a no-confidence vote since the transition to democracy in Spain after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.Sanchez is expected to take office by Monday and his Cabinet to be appointed by next week.

tj/rt (AFP, dpa)