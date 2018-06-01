LUXURY MAGAZINE Unveils Its Summer 2018 Issue: Adventure, Private Jets and Yachts

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--LUXURY MAGAZINE, the quarterly publication available exclusively to Luxury Card ™ members, unveiled its Summer 2018 issue today, themed Adventure, Private Jets and Yachts. The premium publication offers trends and features across all categories of luxury lifestyle, from travel and fashion to home design, real estate and technology.

Highlights from the Summer issue include:

Swing Time

Looking to improve your game this summer? Our 2018 Golf Gear Guide breaks down the most technologically advanced drivers, irons, wedges and putters to buy now. We also reveal the latest trends on the green, from custom bags to limited editions, a Mercedes-Benz-designed golf car to digital shot-tracking gadgets, plus cleats and clothing that elevate your personal style and performance.

Watches and Jewelry

Dive deep in stylishly functional timepieces with cutting-edge underwater functions. Complement the chicest swimwear trends with “White Haute” metal and diamond cuffs, necklaces, earrings and rings. Sophisticated summer style has never been more fun and free-spirited.

Easy Riders

The hottest motorcycles this season are referencing classic models for style and design. Manufacturers like Ducati and BMW are building bikes with thoroughly modern features but with the respected cachet of vintage.

“This issue celebrates summer’s carefree vibe with ways to soak up every bit of the open road, open seas and open trails,” says Editor-in-Chief Deborah Frank. “From our cover artist who epitomizes the season with splashes of color to stories of adventure in surfing, sailing, yachting, flying and hiking, and the world’s best tour operators who can make it all happen, this issue seeks to inspire action and strike a balance between doing and seeing.”

Pioneering Artist: Heather Brown

Each issue of LUXURY MAGAZINE highlights an artist's work and presents an exclusive background profile. Hawaii-based artist Heather Brown has been called the “Godmother of Modern Surf Art” and is known for capturing the most beautiful coastlines and surf breaks in the 50th state and around the world. Taking her cue from printmaking, her silky beaches, lush foliage and cloud-dotted skies are rendered in a simplified graphic style that resembles stained glass. The cover art, Weekend Slide, perfectly demonstrates Brown’s blissed-out, summer vibes.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members—affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced each quarter by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers’ wide array of passions. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at .

About Luxury Card ™

Luxury Card is a global services company offering access to three world-class, premium credit cards— Mastercard® Gold Card ™, Mastercard® Black Card ™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card ™ —each with a distinctive, patented metal card design and construction.

Luxury Card caters to busy individuals and active travelers who want to get the most out of their purchases. With Luxury Card’s Rewards Program ™, Cardmembers earn points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for a variety of benefits such as 2% value for airfare and up to 2% value for cash back.

Cardmembers enjoy the convenience of Luxury Card Concierge ™, available 24/7 to help fulfill every request—allowing members to focus on what’s truly important. Serving the frequent traveler, the Luxury Card Travel ™ program offers exclusive amenities and benefits at over 3,000 properties around the world. Cardmembers also enjoy up to $200 in annual travel credits as well as access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

Accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers and in 210 countries globally, Luxury Card offers access to unmatched value, rewards and benefits. With reliability at home and abroad, Cardmembers shop and travel with confidence and peace of mind knowing Luxury Card is committed to protecting and accommodating their lifestyle. Learn more at .

