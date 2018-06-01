Biographer: Animosity toward US drives Philippine president

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The author of the first biography of Rodrigo Duterte says the maverick Philippine president is gravitating toward China partly because of a personal animosity toward the United States and its criticism of his human rights record.

Jonathan Miller is the Asia correspondent for Britain's Channel 4 News. He spent more than a year interviewing Duterte's family, Cabinet members, supporters and critics to compile a biography largely in the words of Filipinos.

The British journalist says Duterte would like the Philippines to be part of new sphere that included China and Russia and abandon the old alliances including with the United States, the Philippines' former colonial power.

Miller says China's greatest appeal to the 72-year-old Philippine leader for a realigned relationship is money.