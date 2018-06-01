China’s deep interference in New Zealand revealed in Canadian report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A report by Canadian intelligence describes a multi-faceted and systematic effort by the Chinese government to influence New Zealand's political, business and academic spheres.

The report, titled "China and the Age of Strategic Rivalry" was published by on May 28 by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service following a workshop with experts in Ottawa.

The report says that China seeks to co-opt business, political and academic leaders in New Zealand through financial contributions, corporate takeovers and partnerships as a means to gain access to technology, commercial knowledge and strategic information.

The report summarizes China's influence on political processes in New Zealand as reaching a "critical level" and its effect on democracy as "profound". The report goes on to characterize China as a "corrupting influence on the political system through the blurring of personal, political and economic interests."

China has also tried to exercise a degree of control over ethnically Chinese communities in New Zealand. The report describes "a curtailing of freedom of speech, religion and association for the ethnic Chinese community" by Chinese agents.

New Zealand is a strategically significant country due to its strong ties to Pacific Island nations, unexplored petroleum reserves, territory in Antarctica and position in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community.

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community is comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. Its joint-intelligence is highly valuable and the report describes New Zealand as a "soft underbelly" of the intelligence community.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said in a statement to The Globe and Mail that the information contained in the report was not new information, but assertions previously published in newspapers. Ardern went on to say that New Zealand gains advice about China's activities from official channels, not opinions from workshops.