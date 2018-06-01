Many Taipei elementary students score low in English proficiency: NTNU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A study released on Monday (May 28) by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) revealed that many children in Taipei's elementary schools received low marks in English proficiency tests, reported Liberty Times.

Despite the fact that English has been included in public school curriculums in Taipei since 1998, many sixth grade elementary students who took English proficiency tests administered by NTNU received substandard scores. One in four students failed the vocabulary test, 54 percent flunked grammar, 21 percent were unable to pass listening comprehension and 29 percent were unable to make the cut in reading comprehension.

Many students were not able to achieve sixth grade English proficiency at a all, and in the case of vocabulary (12 percent), grammar (18 percent) and listening comprehension (6 percent), some were not even able to reach a fourth grade level of competence in the language.

In 1998, Taiwan's Ministry of Education put forth a 9-year English curriculum for elementary schools. In 2005, the ministry began requiring schools to begin teaching English twice a week starting in the third grade.

Also in 1998, Taipei started requiring that elementary schools start teaching English twice a week in the third grade and that higher grade classes offer them three times a week. In 2002, this was extended to the first grade.

Sung Yao-ting (宋曜廷), NTNU Research Center for Psychological and Educational Testing director, said 10,048 sixth grade graduates were tested for the study. Of these, only 46 percent could generate sentence patterns that were consistent with a sixth grade level.

Even when it came to the simple verb "be," 74 percent were not able to express "Is it Friday today?" with 42 percent writing "It is Friday today?" instead. As for auxiliary verbs, 45 percent of students were unable to express "Can you open the box?"

Sung believes the that solution is to increase the number of hours of English instruction in elementary schools. Otherwise, he said that it is unfair to those children from disadvantaged families who cannot afford to send them to cram schools to supplement their English instruction outside their school.

Sung suggests more bilingual instruction and that teaching methods focus on basic skills and communication.

Ministry of Education K-12 Education Administration Division Director-General Chiu Chien-kuo (邱乾國) said the 12-year national education plan should remain as it is, but there should be more emphasis placed on achieving English literacy through scenarios and activities in which the language is used. In addition to written tests, Chiu says that more emphasis should be place on spoken English other methods of interaction.

As for English instruction in Taiwan's universities, Peter Chang (張武修), Commissioner of the National Supervisory Commission of the Control Yuan, on May 30 said that National Taiwan University, Chenggong University, Tsinghua University, and Jiaotong University, four of Taiwan's top-ranked national universities, do not meet the minimum criteria for English course offerings.