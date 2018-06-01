  1. Home
New Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to foster regional ties  

The foundation will hold Yushan Forum events and conduct academic exchanges 

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/01 16:57

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo by Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs inaugurated the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on June 1, according to a press release on its website.

The foundation, in addition to holding regular Yushan Forum (玉山論壇) events, also serves as a platform for fostering regional talks, networking think tanks from Taiwan and abroad, developing youth leadership programs, and promoting exchanges among non-governmental organizations, MOFA pointed out.

The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation will seek to tap into the resources of the private sector for furthering President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Southbound Policy, with an aim to strengthening interaction and cooperation between Taiwan and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, MOFA stressed.
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation
TAEF
Yushan Forum
MOFA
New Southbound Policy

