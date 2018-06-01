Spurned husband attempts to burn down wife's relatives' home in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Taichung, an angry husband who had separated from his wife was arrested on charges of arson on Friday, May 31 after he tried to burn down the home of his wife’s relatives.



According to reports, a 31-year old man surnamed Jian (簡) took a flammable liquid to his wife’s relatives’ home in Taiping District, Taichung, where she was staying following an argument that resulted in the couple’s separation.

Apple Daily reports that the wife, surnamed He (何), also 31, had filed for a restraining order on May 21 and had taken their young son to stay with relatives.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. in the morning, the man dispersed the flammable substance over a car and around the entry way on the ground floor before igniting the fuel. After setting the fire, Jian immediately fled the scene.



Fortunately, neighbors in the area quickly noticed the blaze and the family inside, three adults and a young boy, were alerted to the danger. Police and firemen were contacted and soon arrived at the scene.



Because the fire had engulfed the entryway to the home the family inside were forced to flee to the roof to avoid the smoke and flames.

Firemen were able to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents. Two cars outside the residence were seriously damaged, and furniture inside the home near the entry was destroyed.



Police reviewed security camera footage taken from across the street which captured the husband in the act. The wife of the suspect was able to easily identify the man as her husband, reports CNA.



Tracking the license plate number on Jian’s car, the suspect was located at a motel in Changhua County at about 7:30 p.m, reports Apple Daily.