  1. Home
  2. World

Deutsche Bank hit with downgrade, CEO reassures employees

By  Associated Press
2018/06/01 16:20

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo the bank's logo is seen at a building of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Shares of Deutsche Bank have tu

FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo, CEO of Deutsche Bank Christian Sewing makes his way to the annual meeting of the bank in Frankfurt, Germany. S

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded Deutsche Bank's credit rating, saying the bank's turnaround strategy faces "execution risks" and will take time to show results.

The agency said in a statement Friday that management was taking "tough actions" but that "relative to peers, Deutsche Bank will remain a negative outlier for some time."

New CEO Christian Sewing acknowledged in a message to employees that "many of you are sick and tired of bad news" but assured them that the bank remains financially solid.

Deutsche Bank shares hit an all-time low on Thursday after reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve rated the condition of the bank's U.S. business as "troubled" about a year ago. Shares in Germany's biggest bank rose 2.6 percent Friday to 9.39 euros.