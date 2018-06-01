Taiwan forms New Southbound Policy medical teams for six countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Friday it was forming six medical teams to focus on six countries covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy.

After coming to power in May 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) launched the policy to intensify contacts with the countries of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The six countries to benefit from the health team plan are India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference Friday. Teams from various top hospitals in Taiwan have been be assigned specific countries.

The ministry had been contemplating those countries’ health and hygiene needs, so it hoped to use a “national health team” to set up a regional prevention network based on the integration of local demand and Taiwan’s medical resources, the Central News Agency quoted Chen as saying.

Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) described Taiwan’s health care as its strongest example of “soft power.” He added that its reputation had already been established in Southeast Asia, but what was still absent was an organized and systemic approach, CNA reported.

The new program will include the training of medical personnel, the providing of useful information, and the promotion of medical cooperation, according to officials.

The New Southbound Policy plan follows Chen’s trip to Switzerland last month, where he met with health experts and officials in the margins of the World Health Assembly, from which Taiwan was barred due to pressure from China.