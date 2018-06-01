  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 23 .589
Washington 32 23 .582 ½
Philadelphia 31 23 .574 1
New York 27 27 .500 5
Miami 20 36 .357 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 21 .632
Chicago 30 23 .566 4
St. Louis 30 24 .556
Pittsburgh 29 27 .518
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 26 .536
Arizona 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 26 30 .464 4
San Francisco 26 30 .464 4
San Diego 25 33 .431 6

___

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 8, Miami 3

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Santana 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Arizona (Buchholz 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at San Diego (Lockett 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 6-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Colorado (Marquez 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 1-3) at San Diego (Lauer 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 1-4), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 4-5) at Arizona (Greinke 3-4), 10:10 p.m.