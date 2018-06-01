|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Washington
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|Philadelphia
|31
|23
|.574
|1
|New York
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|36
|.357
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Chicago
|30
|23
|.566
|4
|St. Louis
|30
|24
|.556
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Cincinnati
|20
|37
|.351
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Arizona
|28
|27
|.509
|1½
|Los Angeles
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|San Francisco
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|San Diego
|25
|33
|.431
|6
___
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 2, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
|Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 8, Miami 3
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Santana 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Arizona (Buchholz 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at San Diego (Lockett 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 6-3), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-5), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Colorado (Marquez 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 1-3) at San Diego (Lauer 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 1-4), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 4-5) at Arizona (Greinke 3-4), 10:10 p.m.