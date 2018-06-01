  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 18 .684
New York 35 17 .673
Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 10
Toronto 25 31 .446 13½
Baltimore 17 39 .304 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 25 .545
Detroit 26 30 .464
Minnesota 22 30 .423
Kansas City 20 36 .357 10½
Chicago 16 37 .302 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 22 .621
Seattle 34 22 .607 1
Los Angeles 30 27 .526
Oakland 29 28 .509
Texas 24 35 .407 12½

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 8

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 0

Texas 7, Seattle 6

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8

Houston 4, Boston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Detroit (Hardy 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Houston (Cole 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Colon 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1) at Seattle (Leake 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-5), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-7), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 7-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 5-4) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-3), 10:10 p.m.