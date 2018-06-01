Acer’s sales skyrocket as company targets gamers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Acer has begun to see the rewards of targeting gamers in the Asia Pacific with gaming shipments increasing by 241 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2018.

The first quarter of 2018 was also the first time that total sales in the Asia Pacific were greater than sales to Europe, the Middle East and Africa combined.

Recent years have seen declining laptop and desktop sales for the Taiwanese company, as many consumers switch to hand-held electronics. In the face of this trend, Acer began to target gamers and sponsor gaming events like the Asia Pacific Predator League, held in Indonesia in January 2018.

In an interview with CNA, Acer General Manager Hou Chih-yuan (侯知遠) said that Acer's established position in Australia, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and Singapore helped the company advertise its gaming products and promote its brand value.

Acer's "Predator" range of gaming products has received favorable reviews for their performance and design.

Hou went on to say that he expects the strong sales growth of the first quarter 2018 to continue throughout the year.