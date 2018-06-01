AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, file photo, provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, l
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embraced and exchanged a bear hug and broad smiles during their second summit in the border village of Panmunjom to discuss peace commitments and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump. Kim later met with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as he continued his recent diplomatic outreach.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, tourists enjoyed the last day on "The Beach" before the Thai island getaway closes for four months. The huge crowds and boats drawn to the Maya Bay destination after a Leonardo DiCaprio movie have exhausted the environment there, and the seasonal closure is aimed at helping the coral and other sea life.
A 5-month-old panda born in a Malaysian zoo made her public debut. She's the second girl born to two giant pandas on a 10-year loan to Malaysia.
Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, shot a towering plume of ash about 6 kilometers (4 miles) high in an eruption that lasted two minutes.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
