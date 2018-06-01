As US tariffs go into effect, Europe vows retaliation

Tariffs imposed by the US on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico went into effect on Friday. The penalties will amount to a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

Across the Atlantic, officials have condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on some of Washington's closest allies, with many vowing retaliation.

'Trade conflict'

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz condemned Washington's move, saying: "This one-sided decision is wrong and in my view against international law."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned of the consequences, saying: "It's entirely up to US authorities whether they want to enter into a trade conflict with their biggest partner, Europe."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision "is going to lead to retaliatory measures, as it must."

French President Emmanuel Macron recalled the pre-World War II period, saying: "Economic nationalism leads to war. This is exactly what happened in the 1930s."

What are tariffs?

"Customs duties on merchandise imports are called tariffs," the World Trade Organization (WTO) says on its website.

"Tariffs give a price advantage to locally-produced goods over similar goods which are imported, and they raise revenues for governments."

No last-minute deal

: Many officials in the EU were banking on a last-minute breakthrough deal that would have either extended exemptions or introduced permanent exclusion from the tariffs.

But their hopes came crashing down when US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the EU, Canada and Mexico would no longer be exempted.

What will the EU do?

What happens next?

From Harley Davidsons to bourbon whiskey, Brussels has vowed to impose tariffs on iconic American products along with steel and aluminum. But the European Commission has yet to announce a concrete plan.The EU, Canada and Mexico have said they will take the case to the WTO, triggering the organization's dispute settlement mechanism.

