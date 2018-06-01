Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews towering plume of ash

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Friday, sending a towering plume of ash about 6 kilometers (4 miles) high.

Mount Merapi on the island of Java is considered one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in the world. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced 280,000 to flee.

More to follow...

ap/rt (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.