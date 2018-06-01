  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Stinky Tofu

Photo of Taiwan's famous smelly snack - stinky tofu

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/01 14:53

Stinky tofu. (Photo from www.atlasobscura.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo Taiwan's most famous foul-smelling funky fermented food -- stinky tofu -- was uploaded on Atlasobscura.com May 23 and later shared on the social media site Reddit, where it has received 115 upvotes since Tuesday (May 29).

Stinky tofu (臭豆腐) gets its name from the strong odor it emanates after having been soaked for four to six hours in a brine containing a mix of decomposed vegetable matter, milk, and meat, or a combination of the three. The brine itself was first fermented for weeks or even months. 

In Taiwan, stinky tofu is usually either fried or boiled outdoors in a night market stall and served with hot chili sauce and scallions. Many foreigners find the smell a challenge, but are often surprised that the taste is generally less repulsive than the smell. 


Stinky tofu with hot chilies and scallions. (Photo by Josephine Lim on Atlasobscura.com)
