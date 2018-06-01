Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood and rekindling debate about one of the faith's most sensitive topics.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planning an event Friday in Salt Lake City to remember the 1978 end of a ban barring black members from going on missions, getting married in temples and serving as local church leaders.

The number of black Mormons has grown but still only accounts for an estimated 6 percent of 16 million worldwide members. Not one serves in the highest levels of global leadership.

Despite efforts to improve race relations, scholars and some black Mormons say discriminatory beliefs linger in some congregations from a ban that was rooted in a belief that black skin was a curse.