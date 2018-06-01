2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival to take off June 30 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taitung County Magistrate Justin Huang (黃健庭) took a hot air balloon ride in Chishang Township (池上鄉) during a press event on June 1 as he kicked off the 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival taking place between June 30 and August 13.

Now in its eighth year, the annual hot air balloon fest features a record high 39 “participating balloons” and boasts the longest period – more than 40 days -- compared to past events, Huang was quoted by the Central News Agency as saying.

Visitors can anticipate a bunch of novelty balloons in flight resembling characters from animation films such as “Up” and “Minions,” as well as ones styled like bulldogs, Orient Express trains, and more.

What’s more, the 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will also spotlight eight evening concerts combining the showcase of hot air balloons, projection mapping spectacles, dancing water shows, and a rare peek at Taiwan’s fighter aircrafts at Zhihang Air Force Base (空軍志航基地).

The organizers will also hold a free snack giveaway for the first 100 visitors to sign up for a hot air balloon ride at Luye Terrace (鹿野高台) during June 30 and July 2, reported CNA.

According to Taitung County, the Taiwan International Balloon Festival has seen an accumulated 4.6 million visitors over the past seven years since the inception of the event in 2011. It has also earned international recognition as one of the 12 most famous hot air balloon fests around the world.

To learn more about the event, visit the official website or its Facebook page.

Taiwan International Balloon Festival features novelty balloons. (Photo by event organizers)