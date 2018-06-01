Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl Opens Its Doors in the United Arab Emirates

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl, the first Grand Hyatt hotel to open in the United Arab Emirates’ capital city, Abu Dhabi. The luxury property combines iconic brand elements and awe-inspiring design and architecture with a central location in the capital that offers easy access to world-class shopping, dining and cultural events.

As the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the United Arab Emirates, joining Grand Hyatt Dubai, the Abu Dhabi property is a noteworthy addition to Hyatt’s steadfast growing hotel portfolio in the Middle East. The hotel is currently operating with a limited room inventory and a limited number of dining options. All other facilities, including the Grand Club, are expected to be available for guests in late 2018.

A short 35 minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the hotel is located along the charming Corniche, offering generous beachfront promenades and stunning landmark city views that feature famed UAE landmarks, including Emirates Palace, the Presidential Palace and The Founder’s Memorial.

“We are excited to open Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl today,” said Julien Gonzalvez, general manager of the hotel. “This opening marks an important milestone in Hyatt’s growing portfolio in the Middle East. The property is set to become an iconic and sought after venue for both local and international visitors alike.”

“Today, we are proud to open our new landmark hotel and residences, a destination with a premium location and hospitality excellence that will strongly contribute to the growing, high-quality tourism and travel sector in the UAE capital,” said Ahmed Seddiq Al Mutawaa, chairman of EPDI, the owners of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl. “With the utmost dedication, our team has designed and built an exceptional and timeless luxury property which celebrates our local culture and history, and incorporates features such as the story of the natural pearl, a historical and famously symbolic Abu Dhabi treasure.”

Accommodations

Meticulously designed with bold and vibrant features, the property houses 332 guestrooms, 36 lavish suites, including the Presidential and Palatial Royal Suites, and 60 full-service one and two-bedroom residences, ranging from 968 to 1500 square feet, each thoughtfully conceptualized with key locally inspired details. For those residing in Suite or Club floor, additional exclusivity can be discovered on the 26 th floor, as the Grand Club Lounge will provide a luxurious living space with sweeping views of the city's skyline and the glittering Arabian Gulf.

Dining

The hotel is home to a variety of signature bars and restaurants, each offering a distinctive culinary journey with the promise of delivering truly memorable dining experiences for hotel guests and locals alike. Now open, Verso is an authentic Italian Trattoria, engaging diners in the Italian way of life with authentic flavors in a colorful and lively ambience, and the elegant Pearl Lounge where guests can enjoy a fine treat or an opulent afternoon tea.

Meetings and Events

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl’s flexible event space totals more than 50,500 square feet , including 12 fully integrated meeting rooms, all of which are located on the same floor and feature private outdoor terraces and natural daylight. The 11,194 square foot Al Bateen Ballroom, with a separate entrance, VIP room, bridal suite and pre-function space, provides an ideal location for social events, special occasions and weddings of all sizes, complete with dedicated staff to assist in planning and execution.

Well-being and Recreation

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl offers a stunning 164 foot outdoor infinity pool and the well-being facilities extend over an entire floor with spacious outdoor terraces, providing a fully immersive well-being experience. The Lum’a Spa will feature dedicated separate male and female areas with private showers and changing areas. Spa highlights include specialty treatments using local techniques, signature Hammam, sauna, steam bath and relaxation rooms.

Special Offer

World of Hyatt members staying at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residence Emirates Pearl can earn 2,500 Bonus Points for every five qualifying nights when they stay June 1, 2018 through August 31, 2018. Learn more and register by July 15, 2018 at www.worldofhyatt.com/morepoints.

For more information about the hotel, please visit: https://abudhabi.grand.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

