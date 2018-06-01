Taiwan's household debt-to-GDP ratio surpasses Hong Kong, Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan households are burdened with heavy home loans, and its ratio of total household debt to GDP hit 86.07% in 2017, surpassing China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and other Asian countries, according to the Central Bank.

The country's household debt-to-GDP ratio remained between 78% and 86% over the past ten years, which was higher than its Asian peers except South Korea, said the report.

If looking at the breakdown, Taiwan's household debt is closely tied to home loans, which accounted for over 60% of the NT$15 trillion (US$0.5 trillion) total household debt last year. The percentage, however, has declined in recent years due to a cooling down in the country's housing market and that in return negatively affected the growth of mortgages.

The Central Bank said that the home loans in the country are mostly backed with assets used for collateral that register 100% of the value of the home, so the credit risk is deemed controllable. In the mean time, the country's unemployment rate and prime lending rate come to relatively low level, meaning solvency ability can be retained.

The report concludes that though the mortgage accounts for more than 60% of the total household debt, a low default rate along with a high household savings ratio will reduce its risk to the economy.

Taiwan has a high household savings ratio, which remained at 21.25% of GDP and far surpassed major economies including Germany, the United States, and Japan.

South Korea ranked the highest in ratio of household debt to GDP in Asia last year, according to the report, which exceeds 90%. In an annual BIS report issued earlier this year, Switzerland tops the world's household debt-to-GDP ratio at 127.6%, followed by Australia's 120.9%, Denmark's 116.8%, the Netherlands' 106%, Noway's 102%, Canada's 100.4% in 2017.