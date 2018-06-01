  1. Home
Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

By MICHAEL HILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 12:23

MORAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Does milk leave your stomach feeling sour?

Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk because of indigestion are promoting what they call an easier-drinking alternative.

It's called A2 milk, which is produced by a subset of cows that produce milk lacking a certain protein. Backers associate that protein with milk's dyspeptic tendencies.

That A2 claim has its skeptics, but the bet is that consumers will pay an extra dollar or more a half-gallon to drink milk that might not cause gas and bloating.

The major A2 player in the United States, Australia-based a2 Milk, started selling its milk in California in 2015 and this year began making a big push into the Northeast. Television ads with the tagline "Love milk again" went up in recently New York City and elsewhere.