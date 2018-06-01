AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Thousands of people took the streets in Nicaragua to protest against the government of Daniel Ortega only to be met by government-sponsored violence, raising the toll of dead and wounded.

In Brazil, truckers blocked streets and highways to protest high fuel prices.

Divers explored a sunken ship close to the Ancon coast, near the Peruvian capital, while clowns celebrated Clown Day to honor the late "Tony Perejil," who died on May 25, 1987. He was known as the "clown of the poor" because he would perform in impoverished neighborhoods to which he would donate a portion of his proceeds to improve the communities' infrastructure.

In the Argentine home town of soccer star Lionel Messi residents still mull the lack of a Messi memorial.

Four years ago, Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus was painting the streets of Jardim Peri, a favela on the northern edge of Sao Paulo. Now, as Jesus prepares to play in soccer's World Cup, having just turned 21, it is the favela that is painting him on its walls.

In Haiti, girls line up as they wait for the start of the Corpus Christi feast day procession in Port-au-Prince.

Curated by multimedia producer Dario Lopez-Mills.

