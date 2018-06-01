AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this May 28, 2018 photo, a police officer aims his shotgun at two men riding a motorcycle during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ort
In this May, 30, 2018 photo, a man who was shot and wounded is loaded on the back of a pick-up truck to get medical attention during a march against N
In this May 24, 2018 photo, truckers block the federal highway BR-116, which connects to Mercosur countries, to protest rising fuel costs, in Embu das
In this May 27, 2018 photo, a diver stays afloat in the Pacific Ocean at the end of an exploration excursion of a sunken ship close to the Ancon coast
In this May 29, 2018 photo, Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at the Bombonera sta
In this April 18, 2018 photo, artist Sandro Alzugaray shows his clay model of Lionel Messi at his studio in Rosario, Argentina, Messi's hometown. Alzu
In this May 20, 2018 photo, neighborhood kids play soccer in the Jardim Peri neighborhood where professional soccer player Gabriel Jesus grew up and i
In this May 25, 2018 photo, a clown smiles before celebrating Peruvian Clown Day in Lima, Peru. Hundreds of professional clowns gather annually on thi
In this May 31, 2018 photo, girls line up as they wait for the start of the Corpus Christi feast day procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Corpus Chris
In this May 24, 2018 photo, rain drops accumulate on a car's windshield as commuters wait at a red light in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Thousands of people took the streets in Nicaragua to protest against the government of Daniel Ortega only to be met by government-sponsored violence, raising the toll of dead and wounded.
In Brazil, truckers blocked streets and highways to protest high fuel prices.
Divers explored a sunken ship close to the Ancon coast, near the Peruvian capital, while clowns celebrated Clown Day to honor the late "Tony Perejil," who died on May 25, 1987. He was known as the "clown of the poor" because he would perform in impoverished neighborhoods to which he would donate a portion of his proceeds to improve the communities' infrastructure.
In the Argentine home town of soccer star Lionel Messi residents still mull the lack of a Messi memorial.
Four years ago, Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus was painting the streets of Jardim Peri, a favela on the northern edge of Sao Paulo. Now, as Jesus prepares to play in soccer's World Cup, having just turned 21, it is the favela that is painting him on its walls.
In Haiti, girls line up as they wait for the start of the Corpus Christi feast day procession in Port-au-Prince.
___
Curated by multimedia producer Dario Lopez-Mills. On Twitter: @DarioLopezMills
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers