Trump pardons: Celebrity connections, conservative causes

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 12:13

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a conservative commentator he claims "was treated very unfairly by our government!" and announced he's thinking about clemency for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (bluh-GOY'-uh-vitch), among "lots" of other people.

Trump told reporters about the potential pardons after his latest pardon — a decision to clear the name of Dinesh D'Souza, who had pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

It was the latest example of Trump trying to right a perceived wrong with his presidential pardon power, and a move that makes ever clearer that, in the Trump administration, the odds of a pardon have heavily favored those with a celebrity backer, those popular among conservatives and those with a reality TV connection. Trump has issued five pardons as president.