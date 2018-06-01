  1. Home
China's disregard for status quo threatens regional stability: Taiwan President

Despite Taiwan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue, China seems set on altering the status-quo, which will have very serious consequences for the region and for global trade

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/01 12:19

President Tsai Ing-wen (file photo) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Speaking at the 2018 “Formosa Forum: A Dialogue on Maritime Security” on May 31, President Tsai Ing-wen spoke on her current views of the status quo and cross-strait relations.

Tsai declared that China is currently acting in disregard of regional stability, and ignoring the concerns of the international community.

Despite Taiwan’s efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, and reaching out for dialogue, Beijing appears set on altering the cross-strait status-quo, which Tsai says will have very serious consequences for the region and for global trade.

Tsai noted China’s recent bullying tactics to weaken Taiwan diplomatically and economically, mentioning Beijing’s use of the M503 flight route, their campaign of harassing international companies over Taiwan’s designation on websites, and Beijing’s continued efforts to exclude Taiwan from participating in international organizations.

Despite China’s hostility towards Taiwan, the President stressed that her goal and the goal of her administration is to promote peace and prosperity. Speaking on the issues of the South China Sea, she said that Taiwan advocates for peaceful resolution of territorial disputes via multilateral negotiations, and that Taiwan opposes China’s militarization of islands.

She also said that Taiwan would seek to be a party to such negotiations, on an equal footing with other nations, to protect the interests of Taiwan in the South China Sea region. Tsai advocated for “shelving disputes in favor of joint development opportunities,” reports Liberty Times.  

President Tsai also reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to promoting and pursuing the Southbound Policy, as a means to promote international cooperation and regional development with all of Taiwan’s neighbors in the Indo-Pacific region.
