Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 010 010—2 8 0 Detroit 500 001 00x—6 12 1

Heaney, Ramirez (6), Anderson (8) and Briceno; R.Carpenter, Saupold (5), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Saupold 3-1. L_Heaney 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Briceno (2).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 003—3 7 2 Oakland 030 000 22x—7 7 0

Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Nuno (8) and Ramos; Mengden, Lucas (9), Treinen (9) and Maxwell. W_Mengden 6-4. L_Stanek 1-1. Sv_Treinen (13). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (9), Joyce (7), Olson (9).

___

Boston 002 000 000—2 6 1 Houston 200 200 00x—4 7 0

Pomeranz, Wright (6) and Leon; McCullers, Harris (7), Rondon (8), Giles (9) and Federowicz. W_McCullers 7-3. L_Pomeranz 1-3. Sv_Giles (10). HRs_Houston, Correa (9).

___

Cleveland 300 500 010—9 12 0 Minnesota 000 022 400—8 12 1

Bieber, Otero (6), Beliveau (7), McAllister (7), T.Olson (7), Marshall (8), C.Allen (8) and Gomes; Odorizzi, Rogers (4), Duffey (6), Reed (8), Duke (9) and Garver. W_T.Olson 1-1. L_Reed 1-4. Sv_C.Allen (9). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (18), Lindor 2 (14). Minnesota, Escobar (8), Morrison (6), Sano (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 021 101—5 11 0 New York 000 000 010—1 4 1

Quintana, Cishek (7), Duensing (8), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Lugo, Robles (5), Blevins (6), Baumann (7), Copeland (7), G.Bautista (9) and Mesoraco. W_Quintana 6-4. L_Robles 2-2. Sv_Morrow (13). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (4). New York, Nimmo (6).

___

Washington 101 000 000—2 5 1 Atlanta 021 000 10x—4 7 0

Roark, Collins (7), Suero (7) and Severino; Newcomb, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Newcomb 6-1. L_Roark 2-5. Sv_Vizcaino (10).

___

Philadelphia 010 000 100—2 6 1 Los Angeles 000 010 000—1 2 0

Nola, Dominguez (8) and Alfaro; Kershaw, P.Baez (6), Fields (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Nola 7-2. L_Fields 2-2. Sv_Dominguez (2).

___

Pittsburgh 010 120 040— 8 12 1 St. Louis 400 010 005—10 14 3

T.Williams, Glasnow (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; J.Flaherty, Lyons (6), Brebbia (6), Jor.Hicks (7), Norris (8), Mayers (8) and Pena. W_Mayers 2-0. L_Vazquez 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (4), Cervelli (8). St. Louis, Munoz (2).