Kim Jong-un cries on camera over state of North Korean economy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The video, allegedly shot in April, depicts North Korean leader Kim Jong-un silently overlooking the ocean with 2 streams of tears falling down his face.

The video narration says that despite every effort, Kim is unable to change North Korea's dire economic state. The video is part of a training video for party officials but has been leaked to the public, according to a North Korean defector.

The video was taken at around the time of North Korea initiating talks with China, South Korea and the U.S. in regards to United Nations led sanctions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Some analysts suggest the video is part of an effort by North Korea to show its willingness to negotiate its nuclear weapons policy. Other analysts believe the video is purely for domestic use as a motivational tool for officials to work harder to improve the wellbeing of the North Korean people.

The video is a distinct move away from regular depictions of Kim as an omnipotent leader at the center of all good things. In this way, the video is an unusual admission of the poor state of North Korea's economy and the helplessness of its leadership.

Kim was twice previously captured on film crying at a concert and during a school visit in 2014.

Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet on June 12 to discuss denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.