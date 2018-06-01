|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|27
|.509
|10
|Toronto
|25
|31
|.446
|13½
|Baltimore
|17
|39
|.304
|21½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|4½
|Minnesota
|22
|30
|.423
|6½
|Kansas City
|20
|36
|.357
|10½
|Chicago
|16
|37
|.302
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Seattle
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|Los Angeles
|30
|27
|.526
|5½
|Oakland
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Texas
|24
|34
|.414
|12
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3
Washington 2, Baltimore 0
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 8
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 0
Texas 7, Seattle 6
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8
Houston 4, Boston 2
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Detroit (Hardy 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Houston (Cole 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Colon 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-1), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1) at Seattle (Leake 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.