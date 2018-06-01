Taiwan ranks 24th in world military power index 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan has been ranked as having the 24th most powerful military in the world by Global Firepower, a drop of six spots from 18th in its 2017 list.

In its ranking of 136 countries in the world in terms of military might titled "2018 Military Strength Ranking," Global Firepower took into consideration 55 individual factors to give Taiwan a "PowerIndex" score of 0.4331 (out of a perfect score of 0.0000) to rank the country at 24. The U.S. took the top spot, followed by Russia, China, India and France to round out the top five.

The 18th spot, which was held by Taiwan last year was seized by North Korea, which leapfrogged from 23rd last year.

According to the website's estimates, Taiwan has 1,932,500 total military personnel, including 257, 500 active duty troops and 1,675,000 soldiers in reserve. With a defense budget of $10.72 billion, Taiwan fields 843 aircraft, 87 naval vessels and 2,005 combat tanks.

Top 24 in Global Firepower's 2018 Military Strength Ranking:

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. India

5. France

6. United Kingdom

7. South Korea

8. Japan

9. Turkey

10. Germany

11. Italy

12. Egypt

13. Iran

14. Brazil

15. Indonesia

16. Israel

17. Pakistan

18. North Korea

19. Spain

20. Vietnam

21. Australia

22. Poland

23. Algeria

24. Taiwan