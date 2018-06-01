  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ranks 24th in world military power index 

Global Firepower ranks Taiwan as having the 24th most powerful military in the world

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/01 11:50

Live fire during Han Kuang exercise in 2017. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan has been ranked as having the 24th most powerful military in the world by Global Firepower, a drop of six spots from 18th in its 2017 list. 

In its ranking of 136 countries in the world in terms of military might titled "2018 Military Strength Ranking," Global Firepower took into consideration 55 individual factors to give Taiwan a "PowerIndex" score of 0.4331 (out of a perfect score of 0.0000) to rank the country at 24. The U.S. took the top spot, followed by Russia, China, India and France to round out the top five. 

The 18th spot, which was held by Taiwan last year was seized by North Korea, which leapfrogged from 23rd last year. 

According to the website's estimates, Taiwan has 1,932,500 total military personnel, including 257, 500 active duty troops and 1,675,000 soldiers in reserve. With a defense budget of $10.72 billion, Taiwan fields 843 aircraft, 87 naval vessels and 2,005 combat tanks. 

Top 24 in Global Firepower's 2018 Military Strength Ranking:

1. United States
2. Russia
3. China
4. India
5. France
6. United Kingdom
7. South Korea
8. Japan
9. Turkey
10. Germany
11. Italy
12. Egypt
13. Iran
14. Brazil
15. Indonesia
16. Israel
17. Pakistan
18. North Korea
19. Spain
20. Vietnam
21. Australia
22. Poland
23. Algeria
24. Taiwan 
military
Taiwan military
Taiwan army
Taiwan navy
Taiwan air force
army
Taiwan defense

RELATED ARTICLES

'Taiwan Defense Assessment Commission Act' awaiting action in US House
2018/05/28 12:54
200 million cyber attacks hit Taiwan's military networks in 2017: expert
2018/05/28 11:18
US defense bill to strengthen Taiwan's defenses against China passes House
2018/05/25 12:12
First Taiwanese all-female artillery squad takes part in military drills in Penghu
2018/05/24 16:17
China spy plane spotted in Taiwan Strait during preparatory drills for Han Kuang Exercises 
2018/05/24 14:50