11-year-old with cancer named 'Prom Queen'

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio community has come together to throw a prom for an 11-year-old girl with stage 4 cancer.

Madison "Maddie" Smallwood and her entire fifth grade class from Monroe Elementary School joined in on the celebration Wednesday in Hamilton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Maddie arrived to the prom in a limousine, brought four boys as her dates and was deemed "Prom Queen" at the end of the night.

Her mom, Lori, says Maddie was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 8. She had undergone surgeries on her legs and lungs as well as 30 rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors say she now has an inoperable tumor.

Lori Smallwood says her daughter smiled at prom in a way she hasn't seen since Maddie was 8 years old.