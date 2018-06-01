Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|500
|001
|00x—6
|12
|1
Heaney, Ramirez (6), Anderson (8) and Briceno; R.Carpenter, Saupold (5), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Saupold 3-1. L_Heaney 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Briceno (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|003—3
|7
|2
|Oakland
|030
|000
|22x—7
|7
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Nuno (8) and Ramos; Mengden, Lucas (9), Treinen (9) and Maxwell. W_Mengden 6-4. L_Stanek 1-1. Sv_Treinen (13). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (9), Joyce (7), Olson (9).
___
|Boston
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Houston
|200
|200
|00x—4
|7
|0
Pomeranz, Wright (6) and Leon; McCullers, Harris (7), Rondon (8), Giles (9) and Federowicz. W_McCullers 7-3. L_Pomeranz 1-3. Sv_Giles (10). HRs_Houston, Correa (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|021
|101—5
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
Quintana, Cishek (7), Duensing (8), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Lugo, Robles (5), Blevins (6), Baumann (7), Copeland (7), G.Bautista (9) and Mesoraco. W_Quintana 6-4. L_Robles 2-2. Sv_Morrow (13). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (4). New York, Nimmo (6).
___
|Washington
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|10x—4
|7
|0
Roark, Collins (7), Suero (7) and Severino; Newcomb, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Newcomb 6-1. L_Roark 2-5. Sv_Vizcaino (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Nola, Dominguez (8) and Alfaro; Kershaw, P.Baez (6), Fields (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Nola 7-2. L_Fields 2-2. Sv_Dominguez (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|120
|040—
|8
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|400
|010
|005—10
|14
|3
T.Williams, Glasnow (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; J.Flaherty, Lyons (6), Brebbia (6), Jor.Hicks (7), Norris (8), Mayers (8) and Pena. W_Mayers 2-0. L_Vazquez 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (4), Cervelli (8). St. Louis, Munoz (2).