Gangster tries to burn down KMT's Taipei headquarters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Early in the morning May 31, a man belonging to Taiwan’s Bamboo Union gang was arrested for attempting to burn down the headquarters of the Kuomintang (KMT) in Taipei.



A 43-year old man, surnamed Tsai (蔡) illegally entered the premise of the KMT headquarters at around 2:20 a.m. carrying a canister full of gasoline.

He was able to pour the gasoline onto a carpet in the lobby and ignite it before he was stopped by two security guards. One guard reportedly suffered injuries during the incident.



The man shouted “Mind your own business” at the guards as they confronted him and before he ignited the fire.



Tsai has a record of various criminal charges. He is currently being held on charges of arson, breaking and entering, and will likely be prosecuted under Taiwan’s Public Safety Act.



The attempted arson was politically motivated, as the man was reportedly angry with the KMT’s inaction following the DPP administration’s pledge to loan Haiti NT$4.5 million (US$1.5 million) for infrastructure development.

The man also claimed he was a victim of KMT oppression, and that they had caused him to lose his job. The KMT is reportedly stepping up security measures to ensure that such actions are prevented in the future, reports Liberty Times.

A similar incident occurred yesterday at the Ministry of Justice, when a 40-year old man, dissatisfied with Minister Chiu Tai-san’s performance, threw a Molotov cocktail at the building in Taipei.