Bag maker Samsonite's CEO resigns after short-seller report

HONG KONG (AP) — Luggage maker Samsonite says its CEO has stepped down following a report by a short-seller that questioned his credentials and the company's accounting.

The company said in a statement Friday that Ramesh Tainwala resigned for personal reasons.

A research reported issued by U.S.-based short-seller Blue Orca a week earlier said Tainwala had falsely claimed on his resume that he had a doctorate degree in business administration.

Blue Orca also alleged Samsonite played "accounting games" related to its 2016 purchase of luxury baggage maker Tumi.

Samsonite called the report "one-sided and misleading," and said the conclusions about its financial results were incorrect.

Luxembourg-based Samsonite's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 7 percent after the announcement.