  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 10:23
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 23 .589
Washington 32 23 .582 ½
Philadelphia 31 23 .574 1
New York 27 27 .500 5
Miami 20 35 .364 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 21 .632
Chicago 30 23 .566 4
St. Louis 29 24 .547 5
Pittsburgh 29 26 .527 6
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 26 .536
Arizona 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 26 30 .464 4
San Francisco 26 30 .464 4
San Diego 24 33 .421

___

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Arizona (Buchholz 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at San Diego (Lockett 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 6-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.