|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Washington
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|Philadelphia
|31
|23
|.574
|1
|New York
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|35
|.364
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Chicago
|30
|23
|.566
|4
|St. Louis
|29
|24
|.547
|5
|Pittsburgh
|29
|26
|.527
|6
|Cincinnati
|20
|37
|.351
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Arizona
|28
|27
|.509
|1½
|Los Angeles
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|San Francisco
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|San Diego
|24
|33
|.421
|6½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 2, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Arizona (Buchholz 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at San Diego (Lockett 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 6-3), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.