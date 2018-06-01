Gunmen kill city council candidate ahead of Mexico elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's ruling party says its candidate for city council in a city near Acapulco has been killed.

Rodrigo Salado is one of more than a dozen candidates who have been killed ahead of the July 1 elections.

Salgado was running for the city council of San Marcos, in southern Guerrero state, which has been hard hit by the violence against candidates.

The head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party said Thursday the party is demanding the killing be investigated and punished.

State prosecutors said Salado was shot to death in his vehicle by a group of armed men.