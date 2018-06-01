Gas station customer spends NT$5, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery special prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Finance (MOF) yesterday announced that a total of 15 receipts carried the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$333,000) special prize and 12 invoices had the lucky digits for the NT$2 million grand prize in the March - April draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery, with one winner only spending NT$5 (US$0.16) at a gas station in New Taipei City to take the special prize.

Of the 15 winners of the special prize, three were in Taipei's Da'an District, where they made mundane purchases including paying for a parking spot, eating at a restaurant and paying a phone bill.

New Taipei City also saw three winners of the special prize, including a person who spent only NT$5 at a gas station, which was located on Zhongshan Road in New Taipei City's Banqiao District. They actually bought NT$50 worth of gas, but after receiving NT$45 cash back, the final bill was only NT$5. The other two winners had made purchases at a 7-Eleven and a McDonald's.

Among the three winners in Taoyuan City, one paid a gas bill, another bought paper at Carrefour and the third peron bought food from a catering service.

Meanwhile, Hsingchu County, Taichung City and Changhua County had one winner each, all of whom bought their winning invoice at convenience stores. The sole lucky winner in Chiayi had spent a mere NT$10 on hardware.

Kaohsiung's two winners had purchased cigarettes, drinks and supplies.

As for the winner who spent the least to take away the NT$2 million grand prize, a person in Chiayi bought an item at a FamilyMart for only NT$10.

The winning receipts for the March - April draw can be redeemed starting on June 6 and the deadline to receive the prizes for this period is Sept. 5.

As for the 15 winning invoices of the special prize for the January - February edition of the receipt lottery, five receipts have yet to be submitted. Winners of the January - February round of the lottery must hand in their winning receipts before July 5.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the March-April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 12342126.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 80740977.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 36822639, 38786238, and 87204837. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around: 991 and 715. The last three digits of receipts with one of these two numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.