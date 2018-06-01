  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/01 09:11
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 17 .696
New York 35 17 .673 2
Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 10½
Toronto 25 31 .446 14
Baltimore 17 39 .304 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 29 25 .537
Detroit 26 30 .464 4
Minnesota 22 29 .431
Kansas City 20 36 .357 10
Chicago 16 37 .302 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 22 .614
Seattle 33 22 .600 1
Los Angeles 30 27 .526 5
Oakland 29 28 .509 6
Texas 24 34 .414 11½

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 8

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 0

Texas 7, Seattle 6

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 3

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Detroit (Hardy 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Houston (Cole 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Colon 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1) at Seattle (Leake 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.