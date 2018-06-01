Moody’s Analytics and China CITIC Bank win The Asian Banker’s Compliance Risk Technology Implementation of the Year award

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Moody’s Analytics today announced that it has won The Asian Banker ’s Compliance Risk Technology Implementation of the Year award together with China CITIC Bank.

Implementing the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ ALM system strengthened China CITIC’s risk analysis and balance sheet management while enhancing its Basel III liquidity risk regulatory reporting. With the RiskConfidence solution in place, China CITIC has improved its operational efficiency through automation and enhanced its reporting capability to support increased internal reporting requirements and meet new regulatory requirements.

“We are proud to receive this honor from The Asian Banker and we are pleased to share it with our partners at China CITIC Bank,” said Tianwei Zhu, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. ”Our ALM solution supports China CITIC’s business growth through improved risk management, greater efficiency, and stronger regulatory compliance.”

China CITIC required a powerful and integrated ALM system. By implementing the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence ALM system, the bank is now able to monitor its interest rate risk and liquidity risk more accurately and more often.

Because the RiskConfidence solution automated China CITIC’s regulatory reporting, the bank achieved significant infrastructure savings as a result of the implementation.

“Our cooperation with Moody’s Analytics has proven a great success, having established a bank-wide integrated management platform for liquidity risk and interest rate risk by starting from data infrastructure, modeling tools, the calculation system, reporting, etc.,” said a CITIC ALM team leader. “With this platform, we have built an industry-leading and regulatory-compliant management system for liquidity risk and interest rate risk on our banking book, which can meet both the challenges from future changes in regulatory requirements and our needs for internal management. This year, we will further deepen the system applications with a focus on improving dynamic forecasts based on the daily LCR/NSFR to keep enhancing the foreseeability and proactivity of our asset liability management.”

Click here to learn about Moody’s Analytics regulatory and accounting solutions.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank was founded in 1987. In April 2007, the Bank simultaneously listed its A + H shares at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. As at the end of 2017, the Bank had 1,435 outlets in 142 large and medium-sized cities in China and 5 affiliated institutions . In 2017, The Banker magazine of the United Kingdom rated the Bank the 22nd on its list of the “Top 500 Global Bank Brands”, the 25th on its list of the “Top 1,000 World Banks” in terms of tier-one capital. In 2017, CITIC Bank was the exclusive bank winner in Mainland China of The Banker’s “The Best Bank in China” award.

