Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Andrew Burns as Director of Investor Relations and Competitive Intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in the active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment industries, today announced that Andrew Burns has joined the company as Director of Investor Relations and Competitive Intelligence, reporting to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Swanson.

In his new role, Mr. Burns will be based at Columbia Sportswear Company’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

“Andrew joins us with deep experience and brings a unique point of view having covered the outdoor industry, global retailers and Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as a sell-side equity research analyst for D.A. Davidson and other investment firms over the past 14 years,” said Mr. Swanson. “I’m confident that Andrew’s professional background, investor and industry expertise and focus on financial insights will ensure the success of our investor relations activities and competitive intelligence program.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.

CONTACT: Columbia Sportswear Company

Sara Bradshaw, 503-985-4089

Corporate Communications Manager

sbradshaw@columbia.com

