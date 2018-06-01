'A huge time': Samba runs fastest 400 hurdles in a decade

ROME (AP) — Abderrahman Samba of Qatar ran the fastest 400-meter hurdles in nearly a decade, surging ahead of a stellar field to set a Diamond League record at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet Thursday.

Samba trailed world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway before bursting into the lead around the final turn at the Stadio Olimpico to clock 47.48 seconds.

It was the fastest time in the event since Angelo Taylor ran 47.25 to take gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Also, American sprinter Ronnie Baker won the 100 in a personal-best 9.93 seconds to shave four hundredths off his world lead at the first European stop of the circuit.