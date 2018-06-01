BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Brantley Cle 44 181 30 62 .343 Simmons LAA 55 205 32 69 .337 Altuve Hou 57 233 33 78 .335 Segura Sea 52 222 38 74 .333 Castellanos Det 53 214 29 71 .332 MMachado Bal 56 219 30 71 .324 JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322 Ramos TB 43 163 17 51 .313 MDuffy TB 40 161 10 50 .311 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; Haniger, Seattle, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.